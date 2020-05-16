Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash in Boise

The motorcycle and a car collided Friday afternoon on Fairview Avenue near Hampton Road.

BOISE, Idaho — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries Friday evening, after a crash involving the motorcycle and a car.

Boise Police continued to investigate, with a crash reconstruction team at the scene, for several hours after the crash, which occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Fairview Avenue near Hampton Road, which is between Five Mile Rd. and Mitchell Street.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released, and further information about that person's condition is not immediately available.

