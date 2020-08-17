Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus found in Boise

Officials said the mosquitoes were collected off of Five Mile Road and Edna Street in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District announced that they have confirmed that several mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Boise.

In response to the confirmed positive tests, the abatement district will now use truck-mounted abatement treatments in the area to help prevent anyone from getting infected with West Nile.

Moving forward, the district will continue to monitor the situation and search the rest of Ada County for other mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Officials added that there are several steps people can take to help prevent the spread of West Nile to humans: