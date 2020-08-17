Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus found in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District announced that they have confirmed that several mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Boise.
Officials said the mosquitoes were collected off of Five Mile Road and Edna Street in Boise.
In response to the confirmed positive tests, the abatement district will now use truck-mounted abatement treatments in the area to help prevent anyone from getting infected with West Nile.
Moving forward, the district will continue to monitor the situation and search the rest of Ada County for other mosquitoes carrying the virus.
Officials added that there are several steps people can take to help prevent the spread of West Nile to humans:
- Drain or dump standing water weekly.
- Make sure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and good condition.
- Avoid overwatering lawns and landscapes.
- Limit outdoor activities during mornings and evenings, when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active, to prevent mosquito bites.
- Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during evenings and mornings.