Mosquitoes found in Gem County test positive for West Nile virus

West Nile virus has been found in a third Idaho county.

Jason Kinley, Director of the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District (GCMAD), says mosquitoes found in traps during routine surveillance have tested positive for virus.

The mosquitoes were collected on July 21 and the West Nile virus was confirmed the next day in tests performed by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.



"District personnel have identified the sources that produce the kind of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus," Kinley said. "One sample tested positive for the disease during the week of July 19, 2021. This indicates that there is West Nile virus in some mosquitoes in the area, and follows what neighboring counties have already determined during the 2021 mosquito season."

Earlier this month, Payette County officials collected mosquitoes from two traps that tested positive for the virus. And in Canyon County, infected mosquitoes were caught on June 23 south of Melba.

Kinley says it is important that the public take the proper precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by following three steps to avoid mosquito bites:

DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.

DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.

The abatement district is currently locating and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making fogging applications to control adult mosquitoes. Fogging is taking place regularly and applications will continue in all areas of the district.



"We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites," Kinley added.



The GCMAD is available to survey and treat any standing water within the district and will answer any questions you may have. The district can be reached at 208-365-5628.



West Nile virus is a mosquito and bird disease. Animals and humans are infected when bitten by a female mosquito infected with the virus.

