SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church says a new youth program it will roll out in 2020 when it cuts ties with Boy Scouts of America will still include outdoor and adventure activities even as the initiative becomes gospel-focused.

RELATED: 'We'll be OK': Idaho Boy Scout leader talks plans after LDS Church cuts ties

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided a few additional details about the program in a news release Friday.

The Utah-based faith announced in May it was leaving the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year in a move that ends a nearly century-old relationship between two organizations originally brought together by shared values that diverged in recent years.

MORE: Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond

The Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced last year it would allow girls in its ranks. The Mormon church opposes gay marriage and teaches that being in a homosexual relationship is a sin.

© 2018 KTVB