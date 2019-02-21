Drivers were sliding off Interstate 84 left and right Thursday morning amid snowfall and slick roads between Boise and Mountain Home.

From 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Idaho State Police troopers responded to a total of 15 crashes in the eleven-mile stretch between Milepost 60 - just past the Eiseman Exit - to the Boise Stage Stop.

MORE: Fog and snow again closes I-84 in eastern Oregon

Most of those wrecks were fairly minor, with drivers sliding off the road and into the ditch, according to ISP spokesman Tim Marsano. Only one of the 15 - a crash at about 7:45 a.m. - resulted in any injuries, he said.

I-84 crashes east of Boise Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday. Slick conditions on I-84 caused a number of wrecks east of Boise Thursday.

One of the wrecks involved a tanker truck, which skidded off the road and flipped, landing on its side. That driver wasn't hurt, according to Marsano.

The area around the Boise Stage stop seemed particularly perilous, with seven wrecks and slideoffs within a mile of that exit. Multiple drivers told KTVB that black ice and blowing snow were causing problems in that area.

RELATED: Snow-removal crews work around the clock to clear Treasure Valley roads

Marsano said drivers should slow down, avoid cruise control, and drive cautiously in wintery conditions like Thursday's. Just because the speed limit in that area is 80 mph, he added, does not mean it is always safe for drivers to go that fast.

"Speed limits might be actually too fast for the actual road conditions," he said.