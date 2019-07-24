CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County officials are stepping up their attack of mosquitoes after more were found in area carrying the West Nile virus.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District says a trap submitted to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has tested positive for the virus.

Officials confirm that mosquito pools in Owyhee and Canyon counties have tested positive for the West Nile virus. However, there have not been any reported human cases.

So far, the district says 10 trap sites have tested positive for West Nile virus. The latest trap is located on Dixie River Road and Pinto Road.

Their response has been a combination of night time "fogging" and larvicide treatments to irrigated fields in the area.

Disease activity in the mosquito population is concentrated in the west end of the Canyon County. The map shows mosquito trap locations.

The larvicide treatments were applied to surrounding fields Wednesday and will be followed up with a surveillance trap in the area tonight and re-test results Thursday.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus were caught in two traps near Parma late last month. The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories confirms that the mosquitoes tested very-high for the virus.

The West Nile virus has also been found in mosquitoes in Elmore, Twin Falls and Gem counties this season.

To protect yourself against the virus, make sure to cover up your skin whenever outside, use bug spray, get rid of standing water on your property and try to avoid going outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.