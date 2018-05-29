BOISE - Once again, getting a license or a state ID is proving to be a huge headache.

The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting that the agency is experiencing another statewide outage at all county DMVs, something that happened earlier this spring, and it turns out the fix was merely temporary.

According to ITD, the outage stems from a software issue with the department's vendor Gemalto. Idaho residents being unable to get their driver’s license or a state ID has been a repeating issue recently.

Kaylee Bly from Kuna has been without an ID for months now.

Bly says every time she makes the trip to a county DMV, the lines are either extremely long because driver’s license and ID services are slow and backed-up, or they are not working at all.

"So, I am a veteran, my husband and I are trying to get a VA refinance, I can't do that without an ID, I need an ID," Bly said. "My husband and I are trying to do things, we want to go out of state, I can't do that because I don't have an ID."

Even though the problem is recurring, ITD says they still can't pinpoint what the actual issue is with the vendor Gemalto.

"We are still learning what those issues may be, some very good news is that all customer information is secure, no citizen information has been compromised as a part of this outage," said Jennifer Gonzalez, a spokesperson with ITD.

Despite the driver’s license and state ID systems not being operational, registration and title services are.

As far as when the issues will be resolved, there is no time frame but ITD says to keep a close eye on their Twitter account and website for updates.

