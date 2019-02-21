BOISE, Idaho — Two more historic homes near St. Luke's in downtown Boise will moved to a temporary location this week.



This is the second move so far this year.



Three homes were moved last month to make way for a new parking garage, shipping and receiving building and central plant.

St. Luke's

The homes will be moved to a temporary storage lot in east Boise.

They'll be placed on a site off Goodman Street near the Idaho Botanical Gardens until a permanent location is found.



The homes will be moved Thursday night and into Friday morning.

