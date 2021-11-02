Moovit app will help bus riders in Boise with crowding information

Starting Thursday, Moovit, is launching real-time crowding information with Valley Regional Transit.

BOISE, Idaho — Bus riders now have a new tool to use while riding public transportation in the Boise area.

That means riders will can go to the app and check to see how crowded their bus is before getting on board.

With many riders nervous about the coronavirus and worried about proper social distancing, this will help them make an educated decision to feel safer when riding public transit.

The Moovit app will display available seats, standing room only, or crowded to its iOS and Android users.

Over 950 million users in 3,400 cities across 112 countries have used Moovit to get around town on a variety of modes of transport.