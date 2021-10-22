Monster Jam truck rally returning to Idaho after COVID hiatus

Monster Jam will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Ford Idaho Center.

NAMPA, Idaho — Monster trucks will return to the Ford Idaho Center this weekend after a year and a half hiatus spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monster Jam will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 in Nampa. The Idaho Center will be open at 100% capacity, but organizers say they will comply with any government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards. Face coverings are " strongly encouraged" but not required, according to the event's website.

The Idaho truck lineup will include 2020 Triple Threat West Series champion Brandon Vinson driving the legendary Grave Digger, challenging reigning Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle champion Linsey Read in Scooby-Doo, and drivers Jeff Souza and Dave Olfert in Wrecking Machine and Jurassic attack, among others.

Vinson, who steers the enormous purple-and-green Grave Digger, said that this will be his first time performing in Nampa, but added that he is building on a legacy nearly four decades in the making.

"That's the wow factor, that's what brings people to the shows," he said. "They come out, you never know what's going to happen at Monster Jam. It's an exciting, action-packed show from start to finish. We do so many technical, crazy tricks - on two wheels, freestyles, donuts, it's insane. If you haven't seen Monster Jam in the last couple of years you have to come check it out."

On Saturday morning, fans have the opportunity to participate in the Monster Jam Pit Party, where they can see the monster trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and attend Q&A's with the drivers.

"We have fans that have been coming to events like this for 30 and 40 years and we some people that are going to be here for the first time ever, and we want to make sure that everybody has that same experience," said Monster Jam host John Saponaro.