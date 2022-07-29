Monkeypox detected in Canyon County

The patient is being treated and the CDC is working on additional testing.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Southwest District Health announced the district's first case of monkeypox on Friday. The case was detected in Canyon County.

Health officials are currently working with the patient to ensure they are treated and exposure risks are identified, a spokesperson for SWDH said. Samples are being sent to the CDC and results are expected next week.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, according to a press release, but antivirals are available for people who may have a severe version of the virus or develop complications.

Southwest District Health recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox to help their symptoms and prevent the spread.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's deputy state epidemiologist, Dr. Kathryn Turner, said a shipment of monkeypox vaccine for Idaho was ordered Wednesday. When it arrives, Turner said, the vaccine will be offered in stages.

"Idaho received a small amount of vaccine, and it's prioritized for what is called post-exposure prophylactic... People who have been exposed to monkeypox and have symptoms will be given the vaccine," Turner said.

Idaho also has been allocated 1,380 doses for Phase 3 of the rollout. According to IDHW, the federal government allows the state to order 40% of those doses on Monday, Aug. 1. IDHW officials hope to receive them later that week.

Individuals with monkeypox should self-isolate until their lesions have fully healed with new skin where the lesions used to be, the Southwest District Health news release said.

Monkeypox is not a strictly sexually transmitted disease, according to the CDC, but it can be transmitted through bodily fluids. If someone has direct contact with fluids, a rash or scabs, this is the most common way it can spread.

Additionally, it can be spread through clothing, bedding or towels.

Close contacts should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after their last exposure. Symptoms* of concern include:

• Fever ≥100.4°F (38°C)

• Chills

• Swelling of the lymph nodes

• New skin rash. Rash may look like pimples or blisters.

*Fever and rash occur in nearly all people infected with monkeypox virus.

If symptoms develop, people should immediately self-isolate and call Southwest District Health for further advice, the news release said.

People can prevent the spread of monkeypox by doing these things:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

What should someone do if they have symptoms of monkeypox?

SWDH encourages anyone who is experiencing an unexplained skin rash with or without a fever to contact their healthcare provider and avoid contact with others. If possible, call ahead before going to a healthcare facility.

