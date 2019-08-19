BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in Garden City on Sunday to demand action by the U.S. Senate on what they say is a public health crisis: Gun control.

The rally, held at the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, was part of the nationwide effort put on by the group 'Moms Demand Action,' a grassroots movement aimed at protecting people from gun violence.

The group gathered specifically in response to recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, as well as to honor the 100 Americans they say are shot and killed every day.

Idaho State Representatives John Gannon and Melissa Wintrow, along with Idaho State Senator Maryanne Jordan and Boise City Council President Lauren McLean addressed the crowd, urging supporters to contact Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and demand stronger federal legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales.

Congress is currently in recess and members will return in September.

Under the federal law Gun Control Act of 1968, anyone selling firearms must be licensed.

Those dealers must then perform background checks on prospective firearm purchasers.

However, that requirement does not apply to unlicensed sellers, meaning those buying from unlicensed sellers do not have to undergo background checks.

