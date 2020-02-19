Mom, kids displaced in Fairview Avenue trailer fire

The fire was started by smoking materials that had been discarded on the front porch, officials say.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise mother and her three children are without a home after an early-morning fire that sparked Wednesday.

According to Boise Fire, the blaze started at about 1 a.m. at a mobile home on Fairview Avenue near Fry Street.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by smoking materials that had been discarded on the front porch of the trailer. The flames spread, damaging a nearby home as well.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. Firefighters responded and quickly got the fire under control, but the mobile home was left badly damaged, displacing the woman and her children.