Missing Weiser teen may be in Boise

WEISER, Idaho — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old Weiser girl last seen in Boise.

Aurora Jo Hale is believed to be an endangered runaway. She may be in the company of a 32-to 36-year-old male, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page dated Wednesday, April 29.

The Boise Police Department posted on Twitter that they are assisting in the search for Aurora.

She was reported missing on April 27, according the sheriff's office.

Aurora was last seen at a Starbucks on Franklin Road in Boise. She said she was headed to the Boise Towne Square Mall to meet a friend.

Aurora is described as a white female, 14 years old, 5-foot-5, around 180 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, a burn scar on her left hand, and a small scar on her left eyebrow.

She was last seen carrying bags and a red high school drill team flag. And she may be with her dog, a 70-pound husky/malamute mix, according to Boise Police.