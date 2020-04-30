x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Missing Weiser teen may be in Boise

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 14-year-old believed to be an endangered runaway.
Credit: BPD
Aurora Jo Hale, 14, of Weiser, was last seen at a Starbucks in Boise. Anyone with information about her should call police.

WEISER, Idaho — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old Weiser girl last seen in Boise.

Aurora Jo Hale is believed to be an endangered runaway. She may be in the company of a 32-to 36-year-old male, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page dated Wednesday, April 29.

The Boise Police Department posted on Twitter that they are assisting in the search for Aurora.

She was reported missing on April 27, according the sheriff's office.

Aurora was last seen at a Starbucks on Franklin Road in Boise. She said she was headed to the Boise Towne Square Mall to meet a friend.

Credit: BPD
Aurora may be with her dog, a 70-pound husky/malamute mix.

Aurora is described as a white female, 14 years old, 5-foot-5, around 180 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, a burn scar on her left hand, and a small scar on her left eyebrow.

She was last seen carrying bags and a red high school drill team flag. And she may be with her dog, a 70-pound husky/malamute mix, according to Boise Police.

Anyone with information about Aurora's whereabouts should call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

RELATED: Remains found by hunter may belong to Idaho man missing since 2010

RELATED: Officers tracked Rupert AMBER Alert girl down in California forest

RELATED: Wife of missing Boise man thinks his disappearance is tied to pandemic, uncertain times

RELATED: Missing Boise teenager found safe