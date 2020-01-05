Missing Washington man with Alzheimer’s found safe

Michael Frazer was believed to be driving a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy, and accompanied by a white toy poodle named Buster.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Update 10 p.m. Monday, May 4: Idaho State Police announced that Michael Frazer has been found safe.

Idaho State Police are asking Idahoans to be on the lookout for a missing 74-year-old man believed to be driving to Idaho.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Michael Frazer of Stevens County. Frazer, who has Alzheimer’s disease and is considered endangered, was last seen leaving Nine Mile Falls in Washington state.

Frazer is driving a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy with license plate AAZ7546.

Police originally believed the 74-year-old was heading to California, but ISP now says his car was recorded heading north on Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene Idaho at 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frazer is traveling with a white toy poodle named Buster. Buster is deaf and wears a black collar.