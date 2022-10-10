Police: Endangered Meridian man located 'alive and safe'

Idaho State Police on Wednesday announced the 77-year-old Meridian man has been located "alive and safe." He was found on a remote road in Boise County.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police on Wednesday announced 77-year-old Robert Trotter of Meridian has been located "alive and safe."

The Meridian Police Department (MPD) was asking for the public's help in locating the missing vulnerable adult, Robert Trotter, who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church.

Trotter was found on a remote road in Boise County around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Meridian Police. His vehicle was stuck and Trotter was suffering from "severe hydration."

After he was located, Trotter was life flighted to St. Luke's Boise.

"The Meridian Police Department would like to thank, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise FBI Resident Office and their Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), Civil Air Patrol and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue without the help of these entities and the public this event could have turned out much worse," MPD's news release said.

