Missing two-year-old in Eagle recovered from pond

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that the ongoing search for Rory Pope, the two-year-old boy missing from an Eagle neighborhood, has concluded.
Rory was found in the pond near North Area Ave. early Saturday morning.
Crews spent all day Friday draining the water from the pond adjacent to the house Rory was staying at with his grandparents.
They continued draining the pond throughout the night and early morning Saturday until the low water level allowed officers to recover him.