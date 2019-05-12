BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Boise PD posted on its Twitter page that 17-year-old Michael was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Cloverdale Road and Fairview Avenue. His last name was not released.

His parents and police are concerned for Michael's welfare.

Michael is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.

He was wearing a blue puffy coat, blue shirt with watermelon print on it, jeans and teal shoes.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.