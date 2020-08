The Sandpoint Police Department said 14-year-old Ashley Fishburne was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2020.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Ashley Renae Fishburne, 14, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2020. Police describe her as a white female with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'4'' tall and weighs 120 pounds.