NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Authorities say 74-year-old Marie Ebbers suffers from dementia and was last seen during the night.

She is a white female, 5-foot-1, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black, zip-up rain coat-type jacket, a blue button-up shirt and black Capri pants.

If you have any information about Marie’s whereabouts, you should call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257.

