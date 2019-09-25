BOISE, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old woman and her one-month-old child has been found safe.

Officials issued the endangered missing person advisory for Zacora, the infant, and Elizabeth Manning on Friday, Sept. 20.

The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Manning is 5 feet five inches tall, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, and weighs about 170 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her back left shoulder.

Her daughter has light brown hair and blue eyes, weighs about six pounds, and has a birthmark above her nose, according to Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

An email update that was dated 10:45 p.m. Tuesday said the subjects had been located safely. No other details were provided.