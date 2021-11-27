Missing Montana man found dead in Highway 21 car crash

Idaho State Police say Michael Lopez was reported missing on Nov. 10. His car apparently crashed off Highway 21 near Lowman.

BOISE, Idaho — A man, who was reported missing earlier in November, was found dead in a car that had apparently crashed down a steep embankment on Highway 21 near Lowman, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

ISP discovered a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning with one deceased occupant. They identified the driver as Michael Edward Lopez, 71, of Missoula.

Due to the area's steep terrain, Boise County Sheriff's Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew. The helicopter crew located Lopez's green pickup truck down a steep embankment on Highway 21 approximately four miles south of Lowman. He reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lopez was traveling from Missoula to visit family in southern California and had planned on making a stop in Caldwell along the way when he went missing.

ISP is still investigating the incident.

