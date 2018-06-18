BOISE COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Meridian man who went missing earlier this month has been found dead.

The body of Thomas Richard Wright was discovered Saturday in the area of Mores Creek Summit in Boise County.

Wright had been missing from his home since Friday, June 8. His unoccupied Honda Civic was found off a dirt road in brush and trees near Mores Creek Summit days later.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office launched an initial search after the car was discovered, but found no sign of Wright. Members of the sheriff's office search and rescue team discovered his remains during a second search Saturday.

Wright's cause of death has not been released, but there are no signs of foul play, according to Meridian Police.

"The Meridian Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers out to the Wright family and would like to thank the Boise County Sheriff’s Office for their work and assistance in this case," the department wrote.

