x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Police asking for information on Caldwell man missing for nearly a month

Joshua Galvan, 35, was last in contact with his family on April 10.
Credit: Caldwell Police
Joshua Galvan

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a 35-year-old who was last heard from nearly a month ago.

Joshua Galvan of Caldwell was last in contact with his family on April 10. Police say he was having a conversation with his mother over Facebook Messenger on that day, but the last message she sent him went unread. 

Since that time, Galvan has not responded and his location is unknown.

"The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are also unknown," the department wrote in a release. 

Galvan is described as 5'9" and approximately 160 pounds, with long brown hair. He was last known to have a beard with some gray in it, according to police.

Anyone with information on where the missing man is, or his activities after April 10, is asked to call Caldwell Police or CrimeStoppers. 

Credit: Caldwell Police
Joshua Galvan

RELATED: Missing Washington man with Alzheimer’s found safe

RELATED: Remains found by hunter may belong to Idaho man missing since 2010

RELATED: Wife of missing Boise man thinks his disappearance is tied to pandemic, uncertain times