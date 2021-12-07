Authorities find 45-year-old man who drowned in Coeur d'Alene River

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation and results from an autopsy are pending, according to the KCSO.

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Drive Rescue Team has found the man they believe drowned while swimming on the Coeur d'Alene River on Saturday afternoon.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office identified the man as 45-year-old Kevin L. Walker from Kellogg, Idaho.

According to the KCSO, the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation and results from an autopsy are pending.

In the press release from KCSO, they expressed condolences.

"KSCO would like to send condolences to Kevin’s family and friends during this time. We would also like to thank those members of the public that were able to assist in helping to search for him," KCSO wrote.

When the Kootenai County Sheriff showed up to the Highway 3 and Kilarney Lake Road area, a woman reported that she and Walker were boating on the river.

At some point when they were boating, the keys fell into the water. They both made an effort to grab the keys by jumping into the water.

The woman said that at one point Walker started calling out for help. He was also not wearing a life jacket.

The woman had been wearing a life jacket and was able to make it to the shore safely. She then attempted to toss Walker her life jacket. He shortly after disappeared into the water.

When dive team members arrived, they searched for over an hour for Walker but were unsuccessful. Deputies from the Side Scan Sonar Team later responded trying to locate Walker as well, but were unsuccessful as well.