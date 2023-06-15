Kuna man reported missing found safe, police say

Kuna Police on Saturday said the 57-year-old man they were searching for has been located and is safe. Officials said the man is receiving medical treatment.

BOISE, Idaho — Kuna Police on Saturday safely located a 57-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, June 12. Officials announced they were searching for the man Thursday afternoon.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Frederick Mancini is receiving medical attention. On Thursday, the sheriff's office reported Mancini has "extensive medical issues" and needs a cane for walking.

Deputies were searching Indian Creek Thursday afternoon. The man had not been seen since June 12 near his home in Kuna on South Swan Falls Road.

Fortunately, the sheriff's office said Mancini "is safe and is getting medical treatment." ACSO also thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the missing man.

