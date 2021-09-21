Remains of Idaho hunter, missing 53 years, found in Lemhi County

Raymond Jones, 39, was last seen in September 1968 when he set off to bowhunt for mountain goats near the east fork of Hayden Creek.

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — The remains of a hunter who disappeared into the mountains of Lemhi County a half-century ago have been found.

The body of 39-year-old Raymond Jones, a Salmon resident, was found Friday near the east fork of Hayden Creek. According to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, a hunter who was looking for a shortcut to another area spotted the remains and notified authorities.

The fading daylight and rugged terrain forced deputies to wait for Saturday before beginning the recovery effort. A deteriorated wallet containing Jones' identification was found at the site as well.

Jones was last seen on Sept. 7, 1968, when he headed to the Hayden Creek area to hunt mountain goats. The then-sheriff was notified late the next afternoon after the hunter failed to return to his camp.

Searchers spent days combing the area, but were hampered by bad weather, and found no trace of Jones. Eventually, the search was called off.

Jones' next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

