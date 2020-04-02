2 missing Utah hunters found safe near Nevada-Idaho line

The pair was stranded after their vehicle became stuck in the mud near Granite Creek Reservoir.

JACKPOT, Nev. — A pair of hunters from Utah who had been missing in the backcountry of northeast Nevada since Saturday have been found safe near the Idaho line.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports a search and rescue team found 38-year-old Chad Strain and 44-year-old Lee Peters in their stranded vehicle Monday after hearing them yelling and shooting a gun to draw attention about 13 miles southeast of Jackpot.

They were not dressed for cold weather because it was relatively warm before a snowstorm moved in over the weekend.