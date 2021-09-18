Fruitland community continues to come together amid search for missing 5-year-old

Community fundraisers hope to continue to support the family of Michael Vaughan as police work tirelessly to bring the young boy home.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Support for the missing five-year-old Fruitland boy and his family continues more than 50 days after his disappearance.

"This is home to a lot of people. When one of their neighbors or one of their members of the community needs something, they're willing to jump out and help," said Robin Cusma, the owner of Double Diamond Steakhouse and Saloon in New Plymouth.

Fruitland Police Department said while search efforts have changed within the past few months, their commitment to finding Michael has not. A reward to find Michael has now been increased to $26,000.

The city's reward fund was originally created in early September after an anonymous community member donated $10,000. Fruitland Police said the Vaughan family recently received a large donation meant to help them through this difficult time, but the family put that money and other funds towards the city's reward fund.

The $26,000 reward will be active through Nov. 15 and be in an account under the City of Fruitland, according to police.

Community fundraisers hope to continue to support the Vaughan family and raise funds for them to do with whatever they choose.

"We want to try and do whatever we can to bring him home," Cusma said.

Double Diamond is hosting the Vaughan Family Pool Tournament and Silent Auction Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. People are invited to play pool at the bar, which is a $20 buy-in. Cusma said $10 of the entry fee into the tournament will go towards the Vaughan family. She added the bar will then match the donations raised.

"This is a small community, it still has that hometown feel and whether or not you know the family directly, you know somebody that does and it's as almost if everybody is a neighbor," Cusma explained.

Double Diamond is currently accepting donations and auction items. For more information on donations or to sign up, please call Onie 208-371-1553 or Robin (208) 278-9282 or message us the bar on Facebook.

Since the Fruitland boy disappeared from his neighborhood on July 27, law enforcement has received more than 415 tips.