Police: Missing Firth teen should be considered 'endangered'

Billie Raen Starkey is believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old man, police say.

FIRTH, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office are working to locate a teenage girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 17-year-old Billie Raen Starkey of Firth on Friday afternoon.

Police say Bille may be in the company of 19-year-old Matthew Jay Siepert, and the pair could be in a gray Dodge Dart with Idaho plates 8B-JD319.

Investigators say Billie is believed to have traveled to the West Valley, Utah area. She does not have her medication with her, and may be in need of medical attention.

Billie is described as 5’03” and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing tie-dye sweatpants and Crocs shoes. She may change her appearance by wearing a red wig, police say.

Siepert is 5'11" and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.