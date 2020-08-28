x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Police: Missing Firth teen should be considered 'endangered'

Billie Raen Starkey is believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old man, police say.
Credit: Idaho State Police
Billie Raen Starkey

FIRTH, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office are working to locate a teenage girl who has been missing since Tuesday. 

Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 17-year-old Billie Raen Starkey of Firth on Friday afternoon.

Police say Bille may be in the company of 19-year-old Matthew Jay Siepert, and the pair could be in a gray Dodge Dart with Idaho plates 8B-JD319.

RELATED: Mother and two children missing after trip to Sandpoint

Investigators say Billie is believed to have traveled to the West Valley, Utah area. She does not have her medication with her, and may be in need of medical attention.

Credit: ISP
Matthew Jay Siepert

Billie is described as 5’03” and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing tie-dye sweatpants and Crocs shoes. She may change her appearance by wearing a red wig, police say.

RELATED: Sandpoint police search for teen missing for more than 2 weeks

Siepert is 5'11" and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Billie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234.