2 Oregon women go missing after taking 'unusual route' through Idaho

Dorothy "Kae" Turner and Heidi Turner left Pendleton, Ore. on Wednesday to travel to Utah and were reportedly driving on an "unusual route" in Idaho.

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two missing and endangered women and their car after they reportedly drove down an unfamiliar route through Idaho.

Dorothy "Kae" Turner and Heidi Turner left Pendleton, Ore. on Wednesday to travel to Utah. Police said they were driving a gold 2015 Chrysler Town & Country with license plate OR/432MDR.

The two were last in contact with their family via cell phone. According to police, the two were driving on an "unusual route" in Idaho. Neither Kae nor Heidi have answered their cell phones following that last conversation.

Police said there was a possible hit on a license plate reader on Interstate 90 near Post Falls. Reports have also been made of possible sightings of the two in Franklin, Idaho.

A truck driver reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of Kae and Heidi's vehicle at a Little Stinker's truck stop near Exit 13 on Interstate 84 near Payette on Friday morning.

If anyone sees the two or their vehicle, police are asking them to conduct a welfare check on the subjects and call the Umatilla County Dispatch Center (541) 966-3650.

Watch more Local News: