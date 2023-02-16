x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Concerning statements' lead Boise Police to believe teen runaway is in danger

Danya, 15, was last seen Tuesday night near West Poplar Street and North Cole Road.
Credit: Boise Police Department

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to find a teen named Danya, who they say is a missing and endangered runaway.

"Due to concerning statements, officers are worried for her safety," the Boise Police Department said in a post on Twitter.

Danya, 15, was last seen just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near West Poplar Street and North Cole Road, which is just south of Fairmont Junior High School.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. They say the photo shared in the BPD post is a few years old.

Anyone with information or who sees Danya is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Credit: Boise Police Department

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

More Videos

In Other News

Caldwell teacher wins INDEEDS award

Before You Leave, Check This Out