'Concerning statements' lead Boise Police to believe teen runaway is in danger

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to find a teen named Danya, who they say is a missing and endangered runaway.
"Due to concerning statements, officers are worried for her safety," the Boise Police Department said in a post on Twitter.
Danya, 15, was last seen just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near West Poplar Street and North Cole Road, which is just south of Fairmont Junior High School.
Police describe her as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. They say the photo shared in the BPD post is a few years old.
Anyone with information or who sees Danya is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.
