Missing Coeur d'Alene woman's family desperate to find her after police find new surveillance video

Sharon Archer is considered endangered due to a history of medical conditions.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho family is desperately searching for their missing mother who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 27.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department said Sharon Archer was last seen at her home in the area of 5th Street and Locust Avenue on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. She was believed to be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and possibly a black jacket. She was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license plate K562919. Archer is 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Archer is considered endangered due to a history of medical conditions-- and the length of time since she's been without her diabetes medicine. The family says she was in a bad car crash about 30 years ago and suffered brain damage.

The family says police have found new surveillance video of Archer at the Exxon at Government Way and Appleway from Sept. 28 that shows her car heading north. Coeur d’Alene police previous found surveillance video showing Archer pulling into the parking lot of a convenience store at 4th Street and I-90, near her home, on Sept. 28 at around 12:20 a.m. The video shows the store was closed and Archer never got out of her car.

The footage shows she last drove southbound on 3rd Street on her white 2013 Toyota Highlander car with Idaho license plates K562919.

Archer’s daughter-in-law, Julie Arthur, is asking anyone for help finding her, especially local business owners who might have more surveillance video.

“Now we’re hoping the community will just help us bring her home,” Arthur said. “It’s a 50/50 chance there’s a miracle that could happen but there’s a 50/50 chance that we’re…I’m mean it’s been two weeks. We’re really not gonna get very good results. If she is still alive she’s definitely gonna be in the hospital.”

Archer has a history of easily becoming disoriented and not being aware of her surroundings, police said.