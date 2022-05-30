Missing child from Twin Falls

Christina Juliette, 7, was last seen on May 29, wearing an unknown shirt, pink, purple and white pants, and size 5 see-through rainbow shoes.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl.

Christina Juliette was last seen on May 29, wearing an unknown shirt, pink, purple and white pants, and size 5 see-through rainbow shoes.

She is described as having short, fluffy brown hair, 3' 1", 41 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen around the 400 block of Bluebell Ave in Twin Falls around 8:00 p.m., according to police

If seen, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.

Please call Twin Falls Police dispatch 208-735-4357 if you have any info or if you see the missing juvenile. Last seen in the area of 400 Block of Bluebell Ave. in Twin Falls around 8:00PM pic.twitter.com/9RS0hf0KRF — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) May 30, 2022

