Missing child from Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl.
Christina Juliette was last seen on May 29, wearing an unknown shirt, pink, purple and white pants, and size 5 see-through rainbow shoes.
She is described as having short, fluffy brown hair, 3' 1", 41 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen around the 400 block of Bluebell Ave in Twin Falls around 8:00 p.m., according to police
If seen, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.
