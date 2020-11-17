Caldwell pair located safely after Oregon road trip

CALDWELL, Idaho — Jesse and Stacy Tindell, both 39, were located in Wallowa County in Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. The pair's vehicle got stuck after attempting to drive down a mountain background. They were found alive and well.
The two were on a road trip to Enterprise, Oregon and had planned to return home Sunday. The Tindells never arrived home, however, police say.
The two towns are a little less than three and a half hours apart.
The Tindells were last known to be driving a red 2011 Toyota Rav 4 with Idaho license plates 2C PS280.
