BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are looking for a man who has been missing since November 30th.



Police said Frank Burns' car was found near Lucky Peak Reservoir, but he was not in it. An extensive search was conducted but Burns was not found.



He is 52-years-old, and has brown hair and blue eyes.



Burns is 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.



If you have information on where he might be, please call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

The family has expressed concern for Frank's welfare.

