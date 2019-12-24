BOISE, Idaho — The body of a missing Boise man has been found near Lucky Peak Reservoir, according to the Ada County coroner.

Frank T. Burns, 51, was last seen on November 30th.

Police said his car was found near Lucky Peak earlier this month, but he was not in it. An extensive search was conducted but Burns was not found.

The family expressed concern for Frank's welfare and contacted police.

The coroner’s office was dispatched to Lucky Peak Reservoir on Saturday morning, Dec. 22, where a man’s body was located.

The coroner says Burns took his own life. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound of the head. No foul play is suspected.

His family has been notified.

The death is being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.