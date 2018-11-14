BOISE -- A Boise man who went missing from his home in Boise Tuesday has been found dead, police say.

The Boise Police Department had previously asked for the public's help locating John and his dark green Infiniti.

At 7:43 a.m., he was found dead inside his car in a dirt lot near the intersection of Eagle Road and Colchester Drive in Eagle. John's death appears to be a suicide, police say.

Officers previously said that John had left his home near McMillan and Five Mile roads, leaving his wallet and phone behind. John's last name has not been released publicly.

The death is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support, please reach out for help by calling or texting theIdaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357. All calls are confidential and anonymous.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Mental Health First Aid: 8-hour sessions give people a 5-step action plan that includes the skills, resources, and knowledge to recognize if someone needs help and how to get it for them.

