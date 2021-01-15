Missing 21-year-old man found dead

Boise Police said they are working with the Meridian Police Department in this investigation and future details will be released by the Ada County Coroner.

BOISE, Idaho — Police announced on Thursday night that a man who was last seen on Jan. 10 was found dead. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play was involved.

The Boise Police Department said 21-year-old Saxon was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the ear of Milwaukee Street and Franklin Road.

On Thursday evening, police announced Saxon was found dead. Officials did not release any further details about the manner of death or where his body was found.

Police previously said Saxon was not from the Boise area and his family was concerned for his well-being.