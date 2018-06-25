CALDWELL -- A two-year-old boy who went missing from his home Monday morning has been found in a canal near Kuna.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the toddler was reported missing from a house in the 6000 block of McDermott Road just before 10 a.m. Deputies got to the scene within about ten minutes and launched a search, along with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, Kuna Fire and the boy's family members.

At 10:22 a.m., the child was found in the Mora Canal, about three-quarters of a mile from the house. Responders pulled him from the water and began performing CPR. He was rushed to a Nampa hospital by ambulance, and his current condition is unknown.

Detectives and victim witness coordinators are en route to the scene. Check back for updates.

Monday's incident follows a similar canal tragedy last summer. In that case, 18-month-old Mason Cunningham of Nampa drowned after falling into the Ten Mile Canal near his home.

