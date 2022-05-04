Minidoka National Historic Site on endangered places list

A proposed wind farm location is within two miles of the Minidoka National Historic Site and includes 400 wind turbines on "the historic footprint of Minidoka."

JEROME, Idaho — 80 years ago, the first of nearly 13,000 Asian-Americans were sent to the Minidoka Internment Camp in southcentral Idaho. It was one of 10 across the United States opened to "relocate" Asian-Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War II.

On Wednesday, the Minidoka National Historic Site was named one of the 11 most-endangered historic places in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

It did not appear on the list because of its age or due to growth, but because of a proposed project to build one of the largest wind farms on public lands in the country. The proposed wind farm is within two miles of the visitor center and includes 400 wind turbines.

"We are extremely disturbed by the proposed wind project and its disregard for the sacredness of Minidoka National Historic Site where 13,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry were unjustly incarcerated during World War II," Executive Director for Friends of Minidoka, Robyn Achilles said. "Minidoka is a memorial to all those who suffered at the site. Survivors and their descendants make emotional pilgrimages to Minidoka where they remember, heal, and share stories to ensure these violations of civil liberties do not happen again. Minidoka is our past and our future."

Achilles added the Friends of Minidoka -- which preserves the history of the World War II incarceration experience -- supports renewable energy, as long as projects respect historic sites. The organization urges the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to protect the Minidoka National Historic Site.

“Minidoka National Historic Site serves as a critical and painful reminder of the fragility of democracy,” Chief Preservation Officer of National Trust for Historic Preservation, Katherine Malone-France said. “Eighty years after the first Japanese Americans were wrongfully incarcerated at Minidoka, Asian Americans continue to experience anti-Asian violence, harmful stereotypes, and hatred. Minidoka reminds us of the mistakes of the past so that we can do better in the future, and it must be preserved and protected as a sacred site of conscience in the ongoing fight against hate and racism in our country.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is proposed by LS Power, a New York private equity company. The proposed area is on "the historic footprint of Minidoka," Friends of Minidoka said. The project is on 73,000 acres of BLM property adjacent to Minidoka and 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has published 'America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places' each year since 1988 in an effort to raise awareness of sites in the United States in danger of being lost.

To learn more about the proposed project and the Minidoka National Historic Site, visit the Friends of Minidoka website.

