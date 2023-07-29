Minidoka County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Rupert man

BOISE, Idaho — The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Rupert.
Abraham Margarito Luna was last seen around Feb. 25.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office at 208-434-2320. Two photos of Luna are included below:
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.