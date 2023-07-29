Minidoka County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Rupert man

The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding Abraham Margarito Luna of Rupert. He was last seen around Feb. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Rupert.

Abraham Margarito Luna was last seen around Feb. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office at 208-434-2320. Two photos of Luna are included below:

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.