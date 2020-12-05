Minico High School rethinking in-person graduation ceremony

The high school in Rupert had planned to have an in-person celebration for nearly 200 graduating seniors.

RUPERT, Idaho — High schools across the country and here in Idaho have had to rethink graduation ceremonies and come up with creative ways to celebrate their seniors, all in an effort to keep a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minidoka High School in Rupert was planning on defying Gov. Brad Little's phased reopening of the state by sticking with a traditional in-person graduation ceremony inside the school's gym on May 21.

Stage two of the reopening plan is set to begin on that same day, May 21, but limits gatherings to less than 10 people.

Minico High School has nearly 200 graduating seniors.

A gathering of that size wouldn't be allowed until stage four, which won't go into effect until mid-June at the earliest.

KTVB didn't get a chance to find out what safety precautions and social distancing measures would be implemented during the ceremony because Minidoka County School District Superintendent Ken Cox abruptly canceled our interview Tuesday.

Cox said another meeting had come up and when asked if the district was rethinking the ceremony, Cox said yes. He added that an announcement about graduation plans would be made later this week.

We reached out to Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who sent us the following statement:

"I can't comment on Minico High School's graduation ceremony. This was a local decision, and I don't know what factors and precautions went into their plan. But I do want to commend high schools and districts throughout the state that are coming up with creative ways to honor their graduates and give them a ceremony to remember while adhering to social distancing guidelines. In Idaho Falls, they'll be displaying graduates' photos on the big screen at a drive-in theater while families watch from their cars. Other districts are planning drive-through and virtual ceremonies. My department is joining other states and the Council of Chief State School Officers in sharing unique graduation-season stories on the "Graduate Together" television program that will air nationwide Saturday night, and on a national website featuring stories from Idaho and other states."

