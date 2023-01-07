Mineshaft Challenge Course now open at Bogus Basin

The 55-foot tall, three-level challenge course towers high above the Explorer Base Camp at Bogus Basin and overlooks the City of Trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — While the snow has trickled down Bogus Basin, there are still plenty of reasons to head up the mountain.

The Mineshaft Challenge Course opened at the nonprofit recreation area on Saturday.

Overlooking Boise, high above the Explorer Base Camp, is the 55 foot-tall, three-level challenge course.

"You challenge yourself. You come up to an activity and you hold on to the ropes, and you lose your balance and you try to navigate from side to side, from activity to activity," Bogus Basin Director of Skier Services, Jamie Zolber said.

Each of the three levels has 12 different elements to navigate through and across, including cargo climbing nets, ladder bridges, barrel tunnels, rappel devices, balancing features and more. Sessions on the self-guided course are 90-minutes long.

"This is a continuous belay system," Zolber said. "You have clips that you move as you proceed from activity to activity. So, you're always locked in."

While the activities get more difficult as you move up, the course is for all abilities - and almost all ages.

"We start as young as 7 years old," Zolber said.

The Mineshaft Challenge Course is just one of the ways Bogus Basin offers things to do year-round.

Bogus Basin has summer activities including a mountain coaster, scenic chairlift rides, a gravity bike park, bungee trampoline, climbing wall and summer tubing.

"What we've been investing in a lot as of late is mountain bike trails. We have hiking, biking, scenic chairlift rides - you can ride the chairlift with your mountain bike and ride down the downhill gravity-fed trails," Zolber said. "There's something for everybody. We also offer free community events throughout the year with Music on the Mountain, free yoga, Music on the Patio. So there's literally something for everybody up here."

A guide to summer operations at Bogus Basin:

From free concerts and yoga, to Idaho's only mountain coaster and downhill biking, there are plenty of activities for all ages coming to Bogus Basin this summer. Posted by KTVB on Saturday, May 27, 2023

The new challenge course is part of a 10-year master plan to continue growing the recreation area.

"The valley is growing, we're growing to keep up with the valley and offer a year-round mountain recreation area up at Bogus Basin," Zolber said. "We continue to look forward and expand and bring new activities - both winter and summer - to the community."

Anyone over the age of 7 can participate in The Mineshaft Challenge Course. Those 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult in order to tackle the course. The maximum weight is 275 pounds, while the minimum zip-line weight is 75 pounds.

Officials recommend an advanced 90-minute session reservation, which costs $39 for those 13 and up, and $34 for ages 7-12.

All participants are required to sign a Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Summer Activities Waiver the day of. Closed-toed shoes are also required. Gum and candy are not allowed, and hair must be pulled back, along with empty pockets.

For more information on The Mineshaft Challenge Course at Bogus Basin, and to reserve a 90-minute session, click here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.