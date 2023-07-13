Middleton mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

It's the first time this season that mosquitoes in Middleton have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETON, Idaho — West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected for the first time this year in the area south of Middleton.

According to a press release from Canyon County, the mosquitoes tested positive for the virus when they were collected the week of July 10th.

This is the third time this year that WNV has been reported in Idaho in 2023. There have also been positive populations of mosquitoes found near Parma and Lake Lowell.

A district press release said that the areas have been treated for both larval and adult mosquitoes.

"Surveillance data suggests low levels of virus circulation throughout Canyon County," Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District Jim Lunders said.

Lunders said that they routinely set gravid traps and dry ice baited EVS Traps at over 100 locations throughout Canyon County to control the public threat presented by West Nile virus.

CCMAD reports that it has tested over 225 mosquito pools this season for West Nile virus. Now there are six total positive pools, up from three.

In order to help prevent exposure to West Nile virus, Lunders said that people should find and dispose of any sources of standing water, including old tires, unused swimming pools, flooded fields and clogged drains.

He urges the public to remember that anything that holds still water for more than seven days can become a larval habitat for mosquitoes.

The District also offers some recommendations to stay safe when near mosquito infested areas:

Stay indoors during the times when most mosquitoes are most active, including dawn and dusk.

Wear long sleeves and long pants when near any area where mosquitoes are likely to be present.

Use bug repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and Picaridin. Make sure to follow the directions on the container.

All horses should be vaccinated for WNV and sprayed with EPA registered insect sprays.

Notify the abatement district at 208-461-8633 if there is a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB: Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Watch more Local News: