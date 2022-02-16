Middleton man shot in target practice accident

Investigators say a 70-year-old man was unloading his rifle when it discharged, hitting his companion.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A Middleton man was airlifted to the hospital after an accidental shooting on Bureau of Land Management land.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Pearl Road near Elmore Road.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, a 70-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were target shooting in the area. The older man was unloading his rifle when it discharged, hitting the other man.

Payette County deputies, Canyon County Paramedics, and Parma Rural Fire Department responded to the scene. The wounded man was taken to a Boise hospital by air ambulance. His current condition is unknown.

Both men knew one another, and there is no ongoing threat, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting remains under investigation. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: