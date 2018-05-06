BOISE - Most schools are out for the summer, but Tuesday a group of Idaho students were already back in the classroom ready to learn.

Micron kicked off its 18th Annual Chip Camp Tuesday morning at the Dehryl Dennis Professional Technology Center in Boise.

The three-day camp is a free chance for Idaho 7th and 8th graders to engage with hands-on STEM activities. The camp was created to make science and technology an exciting experience.

The goal of the camp is to expose students to the semiconductor industry, ideally inspiring students to select more STEM-related classes during high school.

Kami Faylor, Micron Community Relations Manager, says over the years she has seen kids really light up and engage with STEM subjects during the camp.

"What we hope students will do is look to enroll in that extra science class or that extra technology course, look for more options to explore research," she said. "There is a lot of research that students can do on their own, we really want to help tease that appetite for learning and see where that path might lead them."

Tuesday’s session centered around science demonstrations on topics like electricity and magnets. Wednesday will feature robot programming and rocket launching, and on the third and final day, students will get to go to Micron headquarters in Boise to see what they learned this week in action.

