Micron implementing 'health screenings' amid coronavirus fears

"We believe that the uncertainty surrounding the developing novel coronavirus situation warrants applying an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement.

BOISE, Idaho — Technology giant Micron has implemented "health screenings" for employees and visitors to the company's Boise site amid concerns about coronavirus.

"Micron is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace, and the overall safety of our team members, contractors and visitors is our number one priority," Micron said in a statement provided to KTVB by a spokeswoman. "With the increase in novel coronavirus cases and country travel restrictions, we have proactively implemented health screenings at our Boise site."

The company has not said what the screenings entail, or what happens if someone entering the facility refuses to take it, or fails.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China and has sickened more than 76,000 people worldwide. Nearly 2,600 people have died of the illness in China, by far the hardest-hit country.

It's unclear whether any employees at Micron - which has facilities in China - have tested positive for coronavirus. Micron says the health screenings in Boise are in place as a precaution.

"We believe that the uncertainty surrounding the developing novel coronavirus situation warrants applying an abundance of caution which includes these additional preventative protocols," the company's statement reads.

The United States has had only a few dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19, none of which were in Idaho. The remains of a Boise man who died in early February after a trip to China are being tested for coronavirus, but the Center for Disease Control is not expected to have those results until late this week, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.