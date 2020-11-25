Micron employees donate enough turkeys and hams to feed more than 2,500 households

The Idaho Foodbank has teamed up again with Micron to bring some holiday hope to Idahoans.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank and Micron Technology are teaming up for the 19th consecutive year to give comfort and food to their fellow Idahoans just in time for the holidays.

Micron provides a turkey or ham for Thanksgiving to its employees, who can then choose to donate them to the Idaho Foodbank.

This season, Micron employees gave 1,684 turkeys and 827 hams, bringing much-needed food to more than 2,500 households.

In past years Micron volunteers helped unload and sort the turkeys and hams, but equipment was used this year to comply with COVID-19 precautions.

"Micron is a longtime partner of the Idaho Foodbank. Their generosity this year, particularly in the face of a global pandemic, is reassuring and heartening," said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. "This annual tradition is especially inspiring as the employees participate with the sole intention to ensure that neighbors in need have an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with a special meal."

Since 2011, Micron has delivered more than 210,800 pounds of food which equates to enough food for over 175,000 meals given to Idaho residents.

Earlier this year, it also granted $250,000 from its COVID-19 Response Fund, to support the Idaho Foodbank in its mission. The Foodbank is applying $100,000 of this grant to expand hunger relief services on Native American reservations in Idaho.