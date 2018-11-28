BOISE - Micron Technology is the nation’s second largest maker of semi-conductors in the United States.

But on Giving Tuesday, over 100 Micron employees pushed silicon, nickel-oxide and copper aside and replaced them with hardwood, glue and elbow grease. A place known for making memory for technology became a place building the beginning of new memories for hundreds of area children who spend their nights sleeping on the floor.

Micron employees joined the dozens of volunteers from Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a local nonprofit organization that builds beds for kids who don’t have one, to help change the sleeping habits for children from all over the region.

Luke Michelson founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace back in 2012, and since then, the nonprofit has churned out nearly 4,500 beds for children around the country.

On Tuesday, the goal was 60 beds.

Mickelson said the pitch to Micron to get some help for this project wasn’t difficult.

"When you first see a kid sleeping on a floor how can it not change you?" Michelson said. "So, the pitch was very easy after that."

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra addressed the volunteers before they began the work of treating, cutting, and assembling the beds in assembly line fashion in a tent erected in a parking lot on the Micron campus.

"The spirit of giving is an important part of the Micron culture and, to me personally," Mehrotra said. "Because we at Micron seek not only great business results but we believe our mission is to also help the communities."

The big helping hand was certainly appreciated.

"The great people that want to help out, the big organization like this really helps us legitimize who we are as well as the fact that we are going to build 60 bunk beds so 120 kids will be able to get off the floor at night because of what Micron's going to do today," Mickelson said. "What better day than on Giving Tuesday? They are able to use their employees along with the financial backing they have to be able to help these kids for many years."

